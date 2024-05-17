Exclusive: Sangamithra to be revived on a grand scale; official announcements soon

CHENNAI: In 2018, Sundar C and Thenandal Films announced the epic film Sangamithra with a stellar star cast. Due to various reasons, the project was put on hold in its early stages. Despite other production houses coming forward to take over the movie, Sangamithra was still in the cans.

The good news is that the much-awaited project is all set to be revived by the original producers Thenandal Films and a massive announcement is in the works. A tinseltown source told DT Next, "A huge announcement on Sangamithra is to be made in the few days, and other updates from the film will follow in the coming weeks. Things have fallen in place and the stage is set for the magnum opus. It will be a fresh cast and crew this time for the Indian epic."

The two-part film will go on floors soon and the climax will be one of the biggest sequences as it takes place in the sea. The makers will reveal other details officially, later this month.