Exclusive: 'Madras' combo is back! Karthi for Pa Ranjith again

CHENNAI: The major exclusive update that DT Next has brought to our Tamil film buffs is that actor Karthi and filmmaker Pa Ranjith are all set to join hands after Madras.

Another exciting thing is that the movie will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, who also produced Madras.

Sources in the industry told DT Next, "Karthi though has several commitments was keen on allocating dates for Studio Green in this combination as Madras provided him a major breakthrough. The film will be announced late next year when Ranjith completes Sarapatta 2 and a film with Kamal Hassan for RKFI. It could be on the 10th year of Madras that this project is likely to be announced."

Meanwhile, Karthi also has 'Vaa Vaathiyare' with Nalan, another untitled project with Premkumar, and the sequels of Kaithi 2 and Sardar 2. He might work on one of these projects simultaneously with Pa Ranjith's film.