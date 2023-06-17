Excited about my roles in Spy and Buddy: Prisha Singh

CHENNAI: Actor Prisha Singh is on cloud nine as her upcoming film Spy in which she shares screen space with Nikhil Siddharth will release in 10 days from now. “I am not supposed to spill the beans on Spy. All I can say is that I play a character with shades of grey. What I can say is that Spy being my maiden Telugu release, has given me a great opportunity to perform,” says the actress to DT Next.

She will be next seen in Buddy, directed by Sam Anton and Prisha quickly clarifies, “Buddy is just inspired by Teddy and will not be a frame-to-frame remake of the Tamil version. Sam has incorporated his own elements to the story line. Allu Sirish and Sam are delight to work with.” The actress also tells us how she prepared herself to play the role of an air-hostess in the film. “I observed air hostesses and their body language to get into the skin of the character. My roles in Spy and Buddy are diametrically opposite to one another and I am excited about it. Moreover, both these roles are totally different to my off-screen persona, which made the process even more exciting.”

Coming from a film school, Prisha says that she is learning Telugu and will also begin learning Tamil. “I am looking forward to dubbing for my roles in future. It is going to be a huge advantage,” she concludes.