Energetic first single 'Fire Song' from Suriya's Kanguva out now

CHENNAI: While fans are still in elation for the Suriya 44 glimpse, released last night, one more celebration has been added to their list. The makers of Kanguva unveiled the much-awaited first single on Tuesday, marking the lead actor's birthday.

The song titled 'Fire Song' is sung by VM Mahalingam, Senthil Ganesh, Shenbagaraj, and Deepthi Suresh. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the lyrics is penned by Viveka.

Sharing it on x, makers wrote, Through the flames of destiny, let's find our inner tribal instincts. Let's celebrate our #Kanguva's birthday with the #FireSong (sic)."





The energetic first single lyric video features ferocious Suriya, in the periodic look, shaking legs along with the massive crowd in the background.

Bankrolled by K E Gnanavelraja's Studio Green, Siruthai Siva is helming the film. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are making their debut as actors in Tamil cinema.

The cast also includes Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat, and KGF Avinash.

Vetri Palanisamy handles the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf does the editing.

Kanguva will hit the screens on October 10 in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.