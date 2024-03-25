Enchanting first look of Jayam Ravi as genie

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of Jayam Ravi-starrer Genie unveiled the first-look poster of the film. The poster features Jayam Ravi as a genie coming out of a lamp and freeing himself from a chain, surrounded by donuts, cup cakes and money.

Helmed by Arjunan Jr, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others. Sharing the first look, Jayam Ravi wrote, “First look of #Genie A movie which is unique and close to my heart Get ready for the magical experience Produced by @VelsFilmIntl Dr @IshariKGanesh An @arrahman Musical An #ArjunanJr. Magical (sic).”

Genie is produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Mahesh Muthuswami is the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the cuts. Set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, announcements regarding the trailer, audio and release date will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, who was last seen in Siren, recently opted out from Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life due to date issues. He has Kadhalikka Neramillai, Brother and Thani Oruvan 2 in the pipeline.