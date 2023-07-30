Begin typing your search...

Emmy awards postponed due to Hollywood actors and writers strike

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-30 00:31:20.0  )
Emmy awards postponed due to Hollywood actors and writers strike
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Due to Hollywood strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards which was planned to air in September, is put on hold.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18. The rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), restricts stars from campaigning or attend award shows while on strike. Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

Around 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike. Their demands include calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

CinemaHollywood strikes75th Emmy Awardswriters strikeEmmy awards postponed
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X