Emmy awards postponed due to Hollywood actors and writers strike

CHENNAI: Due to Hollywood strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards which was planned to air in September, is put on hold.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18. The rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), restricts stars from campaigning or attend award shows while on strike. Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

Around 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike. Their demands include calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.