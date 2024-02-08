Emily Blunt says 'The Devil Wears Prada' cast is 'all good' with no sequel

LOS ANGELES: Actress Emily Blunt has said there’s “never” been real momentum at creating a sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

The Oscar nominated actress said that the rest of the cast of the film is “good” without making a sequel, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast at The 92nd Street Y, New York, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star, 40, said, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f****** weight’."



As per ‘People, Blunt was referring to her former costar's 2012 interview with Access Hollywood. "Sure, I mean, I'd have to lose the f****** weight, but I would do that, yeah," Streep said at the time, reported Elle.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ starred Anne Hathaway as recent grad Andy, who gets a job at fashion magazine Runway working alongside Blunt's character, Emily. The two work together for the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role.