"Elite of Delhi are very fashion-forward": 'Made in Heaven' star Jim Sarbh

NEW DELHI: In Jim Sarbh-starrer hit fiction series 'Made in Heaven', the makers have kinda taken style inspiration from real wedding scenes of Indian society, especially from the homes of the elite families of Delhi.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Jim gave a shoutout to Delhiites' fashion statement while speaking to ANI at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. "I think the elite of Delhi are very fashion-forward and fashion-conscious. Since we fit into that world we would have to be as well," he said, referring to 'Made in Heaven'.

Jim was in the national capital for Lakme Fashion Week, where he turned showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan. He hit the runway in an embellished chest piece atop an ivory cotton silk shirt with pants paired with a dramatic oversized coat. He represented Samant's collection 'Ice Watch' at the gala.

As per the designer, the collection is inspired by the beauty and fragility of glaciers. Sharing his experience as a muse, Jim, in a statement, shared, "Walking for Samant, in his bespoke creation for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, has been an absolute delight. Making my way down the Atelier, I felt a connection with nature's elegance. Ice watch: this collection is a tribute to the glaciers and their fragility. It's a reminder of the delicate beauty we must cherish and protect."

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week will conclude on October 15 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.