Eid al-Adha 2023: Celebrities extend wishes to their fans

MUMBAI: From Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan to many others, Bollywood celebrities are sharing special wishes on Eid-Al-Adha that is being celebrated today, June 29. It is a wonderful day for Muslims all over the world. On this day, they gather to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on wonderful food. It is a time for families and friends to get together.

For the celebrities it is a special time and they took to their social media handles to wish their fans, family and friends on this festival.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram stories to wish his fans and friends on the festivity. His message reads, "Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak"

Sunny Deol also tweeted, "#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance."





