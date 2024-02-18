Easy to hate someone, but difficult to love somebody: Comedian Faruqui at fan meetup

MUMBAI: Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who had won the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, recently attended a fan meet up, and talked about spreading love among the hate, and internet trolling.

A video shows Munawar greeting his fans at the Mumbra fan meet-up. He was seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jacket, black jeans.

Munawar, who comes from the Dongri area of Mumbai, addressed the humungous gathering, and said: “I want to say something to you all. So many young audience, along with family audience is present here. Nafrat na bahut asaan hai, mushkil kaam hai kisi se pyaar karna. Mai experience se bata raha hu, sach me pyaar karna bahut mushkil hai. (It is easy to hate someone, but the difficult thing is to love somebody. I am telling you from experience, it is very difficult to truly love).”

The 32-year-old had faced several hiccups during his stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as all his personal details were out in open.

Speaking about the online trolling and hate, the winner of ‘Lock Upp 1’ further said: “Mahaul chahe jaisa bhi hai, mujhe bhaichaare dikhte hain, mujhe logo ke beech me pyaar dikhta hai. Or chahe ham zameen me ho, ya internet par ho, hame ek cheez bahut ache se dhyan rakhna padega ki nafrat na failaye kahin bhi. Ham pyaar ki baat kare aur pyaar failaye (No matter what the environment is, I see brotherhood, I see love among people. And whether we are on the ground, or on the internet, we have to be very careful- not to spread hatred anywhere. Let's talk about love and spread love)."

Munawar, who is known for his album 'Madari’ further encouraged the youth by telling them to get rid of any kind of addictions in their lives.

“Aj jab young generation yahan par hai to mai request karna chahunga ki nasho se door raho, drugs se door raho. (Today, when the young generation is here, I would like to request that they must stay away from intoxicants, and drugs). Promise me you will leave all the addictions. Nasha sirf barbaadi hai (addictions are just a waste),” he added.

Munawar then clicked a group selfie with the huge crowd, while the fans loudly cheered for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar has teamed up with actress Hina Khan for a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’.

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt. The lyricist and music composer is Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while the video is shot by A Tru Makers Film.

Presented by Anshul Garg, the teaser of the song will be released on February 20.