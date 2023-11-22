‘Dunki’ is SRK’s lowest budgeted film in 6 years, putting it in profit zone even before release

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Dunki’, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has been made on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore.

As per a media report, this makes ‘Dunki’ SRK’s lowest budgeted film in the last seven years including ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ which was made at a budget of Rs 90 crore, ‘Raees’ made on Rs 90-95 crore, ‘Zero’ made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, ‘Pathaan’ made for Rs 240 crore and the most recent ‘Jawan’ made for Rs 300 crore.

However, it should be noted that the reported figure of Rs 85 crore doesn’t include the talent cost.

The media report states that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani is a cautious spender, and wrapped up the shoot of the film in 75 days of which SRK shot for 60 days. This pulls up ‘Dunki’ in the profit zone even before it’s release.

Shah Rukh Khan shuttled between the sets of his last production ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ and spent more time on the sets of ‘Jawan’ given its longer schedule.

Looks like Hirani retrofitted the schedule of ‘Dunki’ as per SRK’s availability from ‘Jawan’. ‘Jawan’, which released on September 7, has become the 5th highest grossing Indian film and the highest earning Hindi film of all time with reported collections to the tune of Rs 1150 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

As for ‘Dunki’, the film is set for a Christmas release this December and will clash with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.