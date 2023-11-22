Dunki Drop 2: SRK, Taapse's romantic chemistry in 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song will make go aww

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya, the first heart-warming melody from the film.

Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans to the first track from the film and wrote, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The song opens up the chapter of Hardy (SRK) when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.

This melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh.

The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold.

One of the things that caught our attention was SRK doing his signature open-arms pose in the song. As soon as song was unvield, SRK fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Amazing! No one can match Shah's energy !!! NO ONE." Another user commented, "Best cant wait now! [?]"

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. 'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21. The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.