Dulquer Salman-starrer Lucky Baskhar teaser out

CHENNAI: Dulquer Salman officially announced Lucky Baskhar in February, marking 12 years completion of the actor in film industry. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the makers released the teaser of the film on the occasion of Eid on Thursday.



Sharing the link to the video, Dulquer wrote, “A Common... Middle Class... Indian Man! Dive into the extraordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar! #LuckyBaskharTeaser (sic).”

The teaser introduces Dulquer Salman as a bank employee and features his bustling routine. The video ends with the words, In tough times, we spend less and save every penny. But, if we are determinant we spend every penny without even thinking. And DQ asks, ‘Where shall we begin?’



Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female lead. Backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is handling the cuts. Lucky Baskhar will hit the screens in July this year.