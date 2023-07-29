Dulquer Salmaan’s next with Venky Atluri titled Lucky Baskhar

CHENNAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan who celebrated his 37th birthday on Friday, surprised his fans with his next Pan-Indian film, titled, Lucky Baskhar, with director Venky Atluri. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the makers released the first look poster on their social media handles, where the Sita Raman actor is seen peeping through two Rs 100 notes with only his smile visible.

Wishing the actor on his birthday, they have categorised it as ‘an ordinary man’s ascent to unbelievable heights’,

“Presenting you #LuckyBaskhar - Embark on a Captivating Journey, The Unraveling Triumphs of an Ordinary Man! Wishing the man of elegance and charm, @dulQuer, a very Happy Birthday!” (sic)

After the blockbuster success of Sir/Vaathi with Dhanush, director Venky Atluri is said to be again touching something unique with the film, Lucky Baskhar. “The impetus of this creative collaboration is majorly on creating a spectacle for movie-lovers to have a great experience at theaters,” stated the makers. Presented by Srikara Studios, the music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is known for composing chartbuster albums for Sir/Vaathi. Navin Nooli is on board as the editor, while the art direction for Lucky Baskhar will be handled by Vineesh Banglan.