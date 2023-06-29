Dulquer Salmaan brings power-packed action in 'King of Kotha' teaser

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set for his upcoming action film 'King of Kotha' on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of the film. Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and treated fans with a glimpse of his character in the film.

The video gave a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan's intense avatar. It depicted how King a.k.a Dulquer returns to save the people of Kotha and their land from the wicked ones. He is seen in an action-packed avatar. Sharing the video, "Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023! #KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow."

In the poster, the actor could be seen sitting inside what it seems like a godown with a cigarette and a gun in his hands. Recently, the makers unveiled the character announcement video which introduced actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.



Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year. The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, his romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.