Dubbing work starts for Sathish’s Vithaikkaaran

CHENNAI: Actor Sathish Muthukrishnan has started dubbing for his upcoming film, Vithaikkaaran. The actor took to Twitter, sharing a few pictures from the dubbing studio, captioning, “Vithaikkaaran Dubbing started Today With Pooja God & Cinema Fans Bless Us”(sic).

Vithaikkaaran is written and directed by Venki, and produced by K Vijay Pandi, under the banner of White Carpet Films. The production house tweeted “Vithaikkaaran Dubbing Work in Progress”(sic). This film stars Sathish, Simran Gupta, Anandraj, Madhusudhan, Subramaniam Siva, John Vijay, Pavel Navageethan and Japan Kumar, among others. The music is composed by debutant music composer, Venkat Bharath. The motion poster was dropped earlier in April, and it has stirred questions about the genre of the film.

Actor Sathish was last seen in Oh My Ghost, directed by R Yuvan, alongside Yogi Babu and Sunny Leone. Previously, he also starred as a lead in the scientific-comedy film, Naai Sekar, directed by debutant director Kishore Rajkumar, alongside Pavithra Lakshmi. Vithaikkaaran will be the second film in which, the actor is playing the lead. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.