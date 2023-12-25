Begin typing your search...

Dua Lipa shares pictures from Rajasthan, fans ask if she is in India

Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

ByANIANI|25 Dec 2023 2:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-25 02:34:11.0  )
Dua Lipa shares pictures from Rajasthan, fans ask if she is in India
Dua Lipa (Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Global singer Dua Lipa surprised some Desi fans in India with her Instagram post on Sunday.

Dua wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan.

In the first photo, Dua is posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

The next picture showed her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A group of Indian women were seen in another image. She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu[?] sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua visited India.

Dua also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption.

"Is she in India ?" a social media user commented. "girl, you didn't tell us you were in India," another one wrote.

Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

