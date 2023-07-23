DSP to perform in San Jose for Oo Antava Tour

CHENNAI: Composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, has finally kicked off his ‘Oo Antava Tour’ in the United States of America, and is now gearing up to take music lovers on a sonic journey in San Jose on Saturday.

The tour commenced on July 2 in Dallas, followed by the gig in Philadelphia on July 8 and in Seattle on July 15. Ahead of his next stop at the San Jose Civic Park, the composer recently posted a video on Instagram, hyping up fans even more for the ‘Oo Antava Tour’. Posting a video citing his own excitement as well as introducing some of his fellow artistes, he captioned; “HELLOOOO..SAN JOSE ..BAY AREA! Get Ready to ROCK with Us.

” (sic) Alongside DSP, the clip also featured popular singers like Sagar, Rita, Prudhvi, Indravathi Chauhan, Hemachandra, and Mangli, as well as the tour’s host, Anusaya Bharadwaj. The ‘Oo Antava Tour’ will culminate in a rocking grand finale on July 29 in Chicago. DSP also has an interesting lineup of ventures on the horizon. These include dishing out new tracks for big Tollywood films such as Pushpa 2 and Suriya 42.