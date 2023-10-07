Drake to take break from music to focus on health issues

WASHINGTON DC: Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from music in order to concentrate on his health, People reported. "I probably won't make music for a little bit," Drake explained.

"I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. ... Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

The "God's Plan" rapper revealed he's been having the "craziest problems" with his stomach "for years" and will now take the time to address them.

"So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I'm going to that," he shared. "So, I'mma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is," he continued, adding that he might be gone for "maybe a year." On the same day he launched his new album, For All the Dogs,' a 23-song masterpiece with Sza, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and others, he made the unexpected news.

Prior to the major release, Drake had been on tour and had entertained people like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who were seen having an intimate relationship.

Drake, though, reacted angrily to a concertgoer in Brooklyn who accidentally dropped a vaporizer onto the stage during a tour stop there.

"There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f-king Barclays Center," the 'One Dance' performer said. "You got some real life evaluating to do."

The 36-year-old rapper Drake then kicked the vape about the stage before scooping it up to show the crowd that it had a "lemon mint" flavour. On July 5, a fan hurled their phone at the Canadian emcee as he was performing a cover of Ginuwine's song "So Anxious" on the first night of his It's All a Blur tour.

Drake was struck in the arm by the missile, but he continued to perform. Drake will most likely use his break, which only has a few tour dates left, to spend more time with his 5-year-old son Adonis, who he just featured in the music video for his song "8AM in Charlotte."