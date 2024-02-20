DPIFF Awards 2024: Nayanthara wins Best Actress award for 'Jawan'

MUMBAI: Actor Nayanthara bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in the action thriller film 'Jawan' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan presented the award to Nayanthara.

Several clips of SRK presenting the award to his 'Jawan' co-actor surfaced on social media.

In the clips, the 'Pathaan' actor was also seen performing the steps of the song 'Chaleya' on stage as we welcomed Nayanthara. SRK bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Jawan' at the DPIFF 2024.

In the film, the 'Chak De India' actor was seen in a double role, however Nayanthara played the role of a cop and SRK's love interest. Released on September 7 last year, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee. Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh earlier said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."