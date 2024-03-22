Double Tuckerr features toons fluent in Tamil

CHENNAI: Actor Dheeraj's upcoming film, Double Tuckerr is slated for a release this summer. Directed by Meera Mahadhi and produced by Airflick Productions, the film will have a cartoon character, travelling with the artistes throughout the movie.

"This is the first time where we will have a Tamil-speaking cartoon character in a movie. We also believed that summer would be the best time to release Double Tuckerr as people would be in a mindset to consume content. There is the Indian Premier League, elections and films of big stars aren't releasing this time around. Hence we thought it would be a good idea for the film to have a summer release."

Double Tuckerr has music by Vidyasagar. It also stars Smruti Venkat, Kovai Sarala, MS. Bhaskar, Muneeshkanth, Kaali Venkat, Sunil Reddy, Sha Ra, Karunakaran, Yashika Anand, George Vijay, and Teddy Gokul, among others.