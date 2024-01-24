Divyah Khosla Kumar says her film 'Hero Heeroine' is a blend of glamour and substance

MUMBAI: Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine’, has shared that the film has a mix of glamour and substance.

'Hero Heeroine', directed by Suresh Krrisna, is a bilingual film. It explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it shows Divyah surrounded by the shutterbugs.

Talking about the film, the actress said: "Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle".

She further mentioned: "The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey."

Producer Prerna Arora said: "In 'Hero Heeroine,' we are unravelling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created."

The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.