Director Parthiban’s Teenz sets world record

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s upcoming film, Teenz has set a new world record for being the first film whose first look was released in theatres with censor certificate.

The certificate for this achievement was presented to Radhakrishnan Parthiban and other members of the team in Chennai recently by the officials of World Records Union, an official registrar of world records.

On the occasion, the cast and crew of Teenz also celebrated the birthday of D Imman, who is composing music for the film. In his address, Imman thanked Parthiban for the pleasant surprise and said this birthday would be the most memorable in his 23 years of cinema journey.

Parthiban said, “I wanted to release the first look of this movie in theatres, but they wanted censor certificate. The censor officials said this is the first time they would be certifying the first look of a film. And I immediately decided to go ahead.” He added that Teenz will not be experimental, but a totally different experience for the audience. A kids-based thrilling adventure, Teenz is produced by Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani on Bioscope Dreams LLP and Akira Productions banners.