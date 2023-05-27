Begin typing your search...

Director Mysskin reveals his next with Vijay Sethupathi

The director revealed about his plans on writing a script for a new project starring, Vijay Sethupathi, but, further information is still unknown.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-27 01:49:35.0  )
Director Mysskin reveals his next with Vijay Sethupathi
X

Vijay Sethupathi with director Mysskin

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Mysskin, one of the most prominent directors of Tamil cinema, also appeared in films like Super Deluxe, Savarakathi, Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum and more, is now casted as an antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Maaveeran, by Madonne Ashwin.

The director, in a recent interview, revealed about his plans on writing a script for a new project starring, Vijay Sethupathi, but, further information is still unknown. Later, Mysskin also spoke about his character in Leo, and about actor Vijay, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The director, also shared his excitement on meeting Vijay, after almost 25 years. Mysskin, also talked about his upcoming films, Pisasu 2, starring Andrea Jeremiah, in which, Vijay Sethupathi is making a cameo.

CinemaMysskinVijay Sethupathi's upcoming movieTamil cinemaVijay SethupathiMadonne AshwinMaaveeranLokesh Kanagaraj
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X