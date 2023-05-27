Director Mysskin reveals his next with Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Mysskin, one of the most prominent directors of Tamil cinema, also appeared in films like Super Deluxe, Savarakathi, Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum and more, is now casted as an antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Maaveeran, by Madonne Ashwin.

The director, in a recent interview, revealed about his plans on writing a script for a new project starring, Vijay Sethupathi, but, further information is still unknown. Later, Mysskin also spoke about his character in Leo, and about actor Vijay, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The director, also shared his excitement on meeting Vijay, after almost 25 years. Mysskin, also talked about his upcoming films, Pisasu 2, starring Andrea Jeremiah, in which, Vijay Sethupathi is making a cameo.