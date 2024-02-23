Dir Muthaiya’s son to debut as hero

CHENNAI: Vijay Muthaiya, the son of director Muthaiya, is all set to make his debut in his father’s next film. The shooting commenced with a pooja on Thursday. The filmmaker, widely known for his rural backdrop stories with strong emotions and action sequences, has tasted success with Kutti Puli, Komban, and Viruman among others

Bankrolled by Ramesh Pandian’s KKR Cinemas, Dharshini plays the female lead. Several new faces will also make their debut in teenage emotional drama that revolves around Madurai city. In the official statement by the makers, it is said that the team has planned to wrap up the entire shoot on a single schedule and has erected the sets of a cinema theatre, to film an action sequence, which will be made on a grand scale.

The cinematography is handled by M Sukumar, and Venkat Raajen takes over the editing. Jen Martin of Dada fame is composing the music for the film.