Diljit, Parineeti’s Chamkila to release on April 12; ARR to compose music

CHENNAI: Director Imtiaz Ali, known for Tamasha, Rockstar, and Jab We Met, is gearing up for his next film, titled Chamkila. Unveiling the motion poster, the film is all set to premiere on April 12, on Netflix.

Based on the untold story, Diljit Dosanjh plays singer Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen in the role of the singer’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The poster introduces Diljit Dosanjh in a new dimension, without his turban, and is seen to be holding an ektara in his hand. AR Rahman collaborates with the filmmaker for the fourth time, since their last collaboration with Tamasha. The lyrics for Chamkila is penned by Irshad Kamil, with the cinematography handled by Sylvester Fonseca, famed for Anurag Kashyap’s 2023 release, Kennedy.