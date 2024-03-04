Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpse of his performance at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

JAMNAGAR: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On Sunday night, the 'Udta Punjab' actor shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram that he captioned, "Congratulations To Anant Bhai & Radhika You Guys Look Very Cute Together."

The clip starts with Anant Ambani, requesting the singer to continue his performance for another 20 minutes, followed by his quick response that he won't mind even for 30 minutes.



In the video montage, Diljit is seen making the audience groove to his hit songs with the track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background.

A few glimpses featured, Diljit along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vicky Kaushal on the stage.

Soon after he shared the video, Diljit's fans and followers swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others attended the mega bash.

Apart from them, famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebrations.

The three-day-long festivities began on Friday.