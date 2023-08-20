Difficult to play a public figure on screen: Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says it was a challenge for him to portray former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in an upcoming biographical drama movie as he had to accurately capture not only the nuances but also his spirit with the performance.

The biopic, titled “Main Atal Hoon", is written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav.

Tripathi, who currently features in "OMG 2", said he wanted to capture the core personality of the character and deliver a performance that would stay with people.