Dhruva Natchathiram’s second single to release on July 19

CHENNAI: The makers released the glimpse video of the second single of Dhruva Natchathiram, and the complete song will be released on July 19. With the film’s trailer releasing in 2017, the much-awaited film is an espionage thriller, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film features Vikram, in the role of John.

Oru Manam, the film’s first single, sung by Karthik and Shashaa Tirupati, was released three years ago. Harris Jayaraj scores the music for the film. The film is bankrolled by Ondraga Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Picture.

The second single, titled His name is John, is expected to serve as the film’s theme song. Actors Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing the female leads. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Arjun Das, R Parthiban, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and Divyadarshini are among the ensemble casts.