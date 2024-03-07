Dhruv Vikram not part ofJason Sanjay’s debut film

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Lyca Productions had officially announced that Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay will be making his directorial debut under their banner. However, recently, there have been several speculations about the project on social media that Dhruv Vikram will play the lead in Jason’s directorial.

Tinseltown sources have clarified to DT Next saying, “It is true that Dhruv has signed a project with Lyca and so has Jason Sanjay. But these two will not be joining hands as per speculations.” Dhruv’s film with Lyca will be directed by Ganesh Babu of Dada fame.

“Meanwhile, Jason has finished writing the script and has been pitching it to quite a few leading actors in the south. No one has been finalised to play the male and female lead in the project yet,” the source added. Meanwhile, Dhruv will begin shooting for his next movie that will be directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.