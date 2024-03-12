Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran to star in Mari Selvaraj's sports drama film

MUMBAI: Actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran will feature in Tamil director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming sports drama movie.

The untitled film is the first project to come out of the multi-film partnership between production banners Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, headed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

The movie is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David, as per the official synopsis.

"A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death," as per the official plotline.

Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil superstar Vikram, will play the lead role with Parameswaran of "Premam" fame taking on the female lead part.

Selvaraj, the director of critically-acclaimed titles "Karnan" and "Maamannan", said he is excited to collaborate with Ranjith for the project.

"'Pariyerum Perumal', my first film, was with Pa Ranjith Anna. That was one major factor why the film reached such strong heights. It was a stepping stone for my next films as well. I'm pumped up and exhilarated to be joining hands with him once again now for my 5th film along with another strong partner - Applause Entertainment," he said in a statement.

"This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabadi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us," he added.