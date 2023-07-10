Dhonis to release audio, trailer of LGM on July 10

CHENNAI: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s debut production venture, Let’s Get Married, will have its audio and trailer launch today in Chennai.

The Harish Kalyan-starrer film is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Thamilmani. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni will be visiting Chennai for the audio and trailer launch ceremony.

The film, produced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment, also stars Nadiya, Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others. LGM is a family entertainer.

Earlier, while talking to DT Next, director Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Let’s Get Married will be a fun journey that takes place during a trip. We have made the film keeping all sections of the audience in mind.” Ramesh had earlier collaborated with Dhoni for his superhero comic, Atharva. Ramesh Thamilmani himself is scoring the music for the film, and the cinematography is handled by Vishwajith.