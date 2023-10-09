Dharmendra gives shout out to grandson Rajveer Deol for 'Dono'

MUMBAI: Actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma who made their debut with the film Dono are currently basking in the glory of its success. Veteran actor and grandfather of Rajveer, Dharmendra took to Instagram to hype praise on the film 'Dono.'

Along with a video of himself, he wrote, "Friends, 'DONO' a good film....let us pray for its success."

Talking about the film, 'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. 'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.



The film promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.

The film was released in the cinemas on October 5.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. He will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming untitled romantic film.