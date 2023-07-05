Dhanush's second-directorial 'D50' goes on floors

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush has started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'D50' aka Raayan.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will also have Dhanush playing the lead role and will be seen sporting a bald look for his role. The movie is being written and directed by Dhanush.

Dhanush wrote, "#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya."

D50 will have SJ Suryah and Sundeep Kishan playing Dhanush’s brothers while Dushara will be playing their sister. Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in the movie.

Official announcement on the rest of the cast and crew will be made soon.