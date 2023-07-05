Begin typing your search...

Dhanush's second-directorial 'D50' goes on floors

Official announcement on the rest of the cast and crew will be made soon.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 July 2023 1:41 PM GMT
Dhanush's 'D50' (Twitter/@dhanushkraja)

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush has started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'D50' aka Raayan.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will also have Dhanush playing the lead role and will be seen sporting a bald look for his role. The movie is being written and directed by Dhanush.

Dhanush wrote, "#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya."

D50 will have SJ Suryah and Sundeep Kishan playing Dhanush’s brothers while Dushara will be playing their sister. Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in the movie.

