Dhanush's film with Sekhar Kammula titled 'Kubera'

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush's upcoming film with popular Telugu director Sekhar Kammula has been titled 'Kubera'.

The film's first look has been revealed by the makers today.

Ironic to the title, Dhanush's look suggests he would play a mendicant in a Temple in the film.

Kubera also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in major roles. The film will be produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang presents the film.

The technical crew comprises music director Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Niketh Bommi and Chaithanya Pingali is the co-writer of the film.

Kubera is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's 50th film 'Raayan' and his directorial 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam' are in different stages of production.