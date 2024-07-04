Begin typing your search...

Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' bags best foreign film prize at UK National Film Awards

The film's music composer is GV Prakash and its cinematographer is Siddharth Nuni.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2024 12:15 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’ has bagged the best foreign film prize at the ongoing 10th UK National Film Awards in London.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the action-drama narrated the tale of Captain Miller, a fictional character played by Dhanush, against the backdrop of the British colonial era.

Sharing a video from the award show on Instagram, Arun Matheswaran expressed gratitude: "Thank you @nationalfilmawards! @dhanushkraja @sathyajyothifilms #CaptainMiller."

'Captain Miller' beat other foreign language entries in competition such as 'You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack' (Spain), 'Bhakshak' (India), 'The Parades' (Japan), 'Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie' (Philippines), 'Sixty Minutes' (Germany), and 'The Heartbreak Agency' (Germany).

Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, 'Captain Miller' also stars Shivarajkumar, Elango Kumaravel, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and Edward Sonnenblick in prominent roles.

'Captain Miller' released in theatres on January 12 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

