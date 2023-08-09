Begin typing your search...

Dhanush releases trailer of GV Prakash-Gouri Kishan’s Adiye

The film also stars Venkat Prabhu, Madhumkesh and Mirchi Vijay in prominent roles.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2023 7:55 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-08 20:05:14.0  )
Dhanush releases trailer of GV Prakash-Gouri Kishan's Adiye
GV Prakash and Gouri Kishan in 'Adiye' (YouTube/@ThinkMusicIndia) 

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Vignesh Karthick of 'Thittam Irandu' fame, 'Adiye' stars GV Prakash and Gouri G Kishan in lead roles.

On Tuesday, Dhanush released the trailer of the film.

The trailer gives a glimpse of GV Prakash stepping into the alternate universe.

The video starts with the announcement of actor Vijay’s shelved project, Yohan: Athiyayam Ondru, completing more than 100 days theatrical run.

The film also stars Venkat Prabhu, Madhumkesh and Mirchi Vijay in prominent roles.

Produced by Prabha Premkumar, under the banner Maali & Manvi Movie Makers, the film’s music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran.

Adiye’s cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy and Muthayan U is the editor. A few days ago, the makers released the motion poster of the movie.

Meanwhile, GV Prakash was last seen in Ayngaran (2022).

DTNEXT Bureau

