Dhanush celebrates Pongal with his family, see pics

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush offered prayers on the occasion of Pongal and shared a picture of himself celebrating Pongal with his family.

Actor Dhanush took to his X on Monday and wrote, “Wishing you all a Blessed, Divine Pongal.”

In the picture, all the family members can be seen donning traditional outfits.

Pongal is a cheerful and colourful festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

The auspicious festival lasts for four days. In 2024, the festivities in Pongal will begin on January 15, Tuesday, and conclude on January 18, Thursday.

Pongal marks the harvest season, and people come together to express gratitude for the bountiful crops, worship the Sun God, and celebrate the bond with cattle.

Pongal is known by various names, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Poki, Bihu, and Hadaga. Celebrations may vary, but common symbols include the sun, chariot, wheat grains, and sickle.

It’s a time when families come together to share happiness and gratitude. Besides the customary preparation of Pongal, people engage in various cultural activities, making it a memorable event for all.

Dhanush recently treated fans to the exciting announcement of his third directorial venture with a concept poster.

Taking to X, Dhanush shared a poster with the release date.

The poster features a beach bench with the vast blue sea in the background. Instead of one, two crescent moons double up as the alphabet ‘DD’ (Dhanush’s Directorial), along with the release date at the bottom.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#DD3”

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has come on board for Dhanush’s film. The announcement was made on Nagarjuna’s birthday.

The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of it.

As per a statement, the film is being “mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.”