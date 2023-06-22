Begin typing your search...
Dhanush, Aanand L Rai join hands again, ARR to compose
Aanand L Rai shared: “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart.”
CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai are reuniting again for the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The announcement coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Raanjhanna, their first collaboration.
Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa. The dynamic duo, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, are all set to recreate the magical experience again with Tere Ishk Mein.
