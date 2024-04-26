Dhanshika’s The Proof to hit screens on May 3

CHENNAI: Sai Dhanshika’s next is The Proof, a female-centric crime thriller helmed by choreographer I Radhika, marking her directorial debut. The makers had recently announced that the film will hit the screens on May 3.

“This movie-script is abundantly filled with the element of suspense, besides all other basic factors for a crime thriller like abrupt twists and unexpected turns. This movie will be a wholesome diet for the entertainment-starving viewers,” said the makers. They also added that the film will be solid evidence of women's power.

Bankrolled by Gomathi under the banner ‘Golden Studios’, the film stars Rudhvir Vadhan, Marimuthu, Ashmitha, Ashok, Raja Simhan, Indraja, Riythvika, and Mime Gopi. RP Dheepak debuted as a music composer in this film.

Meanwhile, Sai Dhanshika was last seen in her Telugu debut, Shikaaru. The film will lock horns with Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4 and Kamalakannan’s Kurangu Pedal.