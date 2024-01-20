Devi Sri Prasad comes on board to score music for Nagarjuna, Dhanush's film

NEW DELHI: National-award-winning Composer Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score the music for Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush-starrer yet-to-be-titled film. The update was shared in a statement issued by the makers. More details regarding the film's music have been kept under wraps.

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna also plays a pivotal role.

The film is tentatively called 'DNS'. The makers recently held the project's Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film's pooja ceremony took place on Thursday in Hyderabad. Without divulging much about the film, the makers Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to X (formerly Twitter), where they shared a few photographs from the ceremony.

The tweet read: "A blockbuster voyage that's bound to resonate with the nation! #DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule More details on the way @dhanushkraja @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel."

A powerhouse addition to the #DNS family!



We're thrilled to welcome rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board



Get ready for some electrifying music charts that are going to blow you all away! ❤️‍@dhanushkraja @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel pic.twitter.com/MaakCc5lie — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) January 20, 2024

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film is presented by Sonali Narang.

