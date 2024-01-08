Devara teaser: NTR Jr turns the sea red with his brutal avatar

NEW DELHI: And the wait is finally over. The teaser of NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara' is out. The teaser begins by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roars as Devara in a different avatar.

In the clip, one can see NTR Jr washing a D-shaped weapon with blood in the sea and revealing why it is called a "Red Sea" with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed high. The dialogue loosely translates to - "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea."

Sharing the link, NTR Jr took to Instagram and wrote, "Here's the #DevaraGlimpse..."

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.

