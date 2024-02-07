Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - to the Hasira Training', theatrical dates for India announced

CHENNAI: Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced international theatrical dates for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, bringing Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps back to the big screen in a not-to-be-missed theatrical event starting on February 23 in India.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will allow fans to revisit the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc while getting a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- marks the first time fans can watch the finale from the Swordsmith Village Arc in theaters and the first-time-ever they can see the beginning of the Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will be distributed in Indian theaters, including in IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), starting on February 23 by Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Additionally, select anime enthusiasts will have an opportunity to attend a special advanced fan screening on February 21 in Mumbai.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.