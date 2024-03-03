Deepika shakes a leg with Ranveer on 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song at Anant-Radhika's pre wedding bash day 2

JAMNAGAR: The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw amazing performances by celebrities. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to the 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song. Not only that they showed dandiya moves. Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer asks his wife to join him on the dance floor. Then, the duo shake their leg to Ranveer's song 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from 'Dil Dhakadne Do'.

#WATCH | Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/55ObqW9R94 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

DeepVeer were also seen enjoying and playing as part of the pre-wedding bash.

Dandiya Raas by Deepika and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre wedding pic.twitter.com/N5x1hJPAss — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 2, 2024

Mom-to-be Deepika looked ethereal in a gold and black lehenga choli that she accessorized choker and statement earrings. She kept her hair tied in a neat sleek bun.





Ranveer on the other hand looked handsome in a black and blue sherwani for the big event.







