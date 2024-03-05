Deepika-Ranveer to Varun-Natasha, celebs who are expecting their first child in 2024

MUMBAI: Pregnancy is indeed one of the best phases in a couple’s life. Several Indian celebrities are all set to welcome their little bundle of joy this year. From Deepika Padukone and Richa Chadha to Yami Gautam, here's a list of celebrity couples who are all set to embrace parenthood in 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Popular B-town couple and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their pregnancy with a lovely post on Instagram. The couple will be welcoming their first child in September 2024. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in 2018.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal After three years of marriage, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. The ‘Bhediya’ actor announced the news with a cute pic on Instagram that he captioned, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght." Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Bollywood couple, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film 'Article 370'. Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first child. Recently, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption that says "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."