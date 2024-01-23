Deepika is one of the most thorough professionals: Akshay Oberoi

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to feature alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’ after ‘Piku', has expressed his admiration for the star’s professionalism.

Akshay said: "Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with.”

“From our time on 'Piku' to now in 'Fighter,' nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable," shared Akshay.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' features an ensemble cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, alongside Akshay and Deepika.

The film is a gripping tale of Airforce pilots and is slated for release on January 25, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

'Fighter' brings together a stellar lineup of actors portraying Airforce pilots, adding a dynamic layer to the narrative.

Akshay expressed excitement about the project, stating: "Being a part of 'Fighter' has been an incredible journey. Working alongside such talented individuals, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and of course, Deepika Padukone, has been a privilege.

“Siddharth Anand has crafted an engaging storyline that I believe will resonate with audiences."