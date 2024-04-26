‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to come to theatres on July 26

CHENNAI: Marvel Studios' highly anticipated feature film Deadpool & Wolverine will hit screens on July 26

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.



Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

