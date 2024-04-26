Begin typing your search...

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to come to theatres on July 26

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated feature film Deadpool & Wolverine will hit screens on July 26

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 April 2024 2:27 PM GMT
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to come to theatres on July 26
X

 Deadpool & Wolverine (Source:X)

CHENNAI: Marvel Studios' highly anticipated feature film Deadpool & Wolverine will hit screens on July 26

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Marvel StudiosDeadpool & WolverineRyan Reynolds
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X