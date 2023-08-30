DD Returns success is a classic example of teamwork: Maasoom

CHENNAI: Maasoom Shankar, who forayed into Tamil cinema with Nagesh Thiraiyarangam is amped up about the success of her latest release DD Returns that co-starred Santhanam, Surbhi and Rajendran among others. The 90 ML actor played the character of Clara, a French woman and has won critical acclaim. “The film enjoyed a strong theatrical run despite the releases of a couple of huge films and emerged winner. The entire team worked hard to make DD Returns a BO winner. Winning appreciation for my character of Clara Fernandes, a French girl from a notorious family, is just an icing on the cake,” she tells DT Next.

Maasoom adds that it was even evident on the film’s sets that DD Returns would be received well by the audience. “It was hard work and when you see the entire team being on the same page and making efforts, you realise that you have signed the right project. Moreover, the DD Returns team is like a family. Be it Santhanam, Surbhi, Bipin, Pradeep Ram Singh, we all gelled well on the sets. We spent most of our time outside our caravans and cracked jokes often. In fact, that has reflected on the film’s output and that connection made all our characters more relatable to the audience. It had a good vibe and positivity on location. Santhanam brings a lot of energy to the team,” she tells us. The actor adds that Clara has given her the much-needed boost in front of the camera and off it. “Clara is synonymous with patience and perseverance. These are the biggest takeaways for me from the film and it is now doing a world of good for me off screen too,” she smiles.

Maasoom currently has a couple of huge Telugu films on hand. “Those are quite huge and are in various stages of production. I can’t spill the beans until my makers announce them officially,” she signs off.