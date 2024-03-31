Dasara combo back with Nani 33

CHENNAI: As Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s Dasara turns one on Saturday, the combo is back with Nani 33. Nani made the announcement with a poster.

The actor wrote, “Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion .. #Nani33 A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again (sic).” The poster features Nani’s silhouette with minute images of the crowd in it. It also has a tagline, “You Don’t Need An Identity To Be A Leader.” Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film is slated to release in 2025.

Last seen in Hi Nanna, Nani is currently working in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film also stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles.