Danish Akhtar Saifi on mythological shows: 'It’s a test of skill, dedication'

MUMBAI: Actor Danish Akhtar Saifi has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, and shared the challenges of being part of the mythological shows.

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ will unfold the lesser-known facts of Shani Dev. Beyond his well-known anger and divine insight, the series will shed light on the positive aspects of his karma law.

In the show, Hanuman will be shown sharing anecdotes and instances from the life of Shani Dev and his role as the God of Karma.

Danish is very excited about the role, and assured viewers an engaging experience.

Talking about the same, he said: “Once again stepping into the character of the revered role of Hanuman is an honour. In ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ I am ready to soar again in this new chapter of divine storytelling.”

“Through this show, it’s a unique joy to bring the divine relationship between Shani Dev and Hanuman to the screen for the first time. The challenge of mythological roles demands precision in language and tone, and it's a testament to the collective efforts of the entire cast,” shared Danish.

The actor said: “Mythological shows are a test of skill and dedication, and I'm proud to work alongside talented actors and actresses who bring their best to each performance. I hope the unique way of narrating the show will keep the audience engaged with every episode, and they will appreciate the efforts."

The show will soon air on Shemaroo TV.